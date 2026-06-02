'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' trailer out: Kangana Ranaut fearlessly takes charge to save lives from terror

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata trailer out: The much-awaited trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, has been released, offering a gripping and emotional glimpse into a narrative inspired by true events. The film tells the story of ordinary individuals who displayed extraordinary courage to save over 400 lives during a terrifying crisis.

Set primarily in a high-pressure hospital environment, the trailer shifts the spotlight away from traditional heroes to nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security staff, lift operators, and administrators who refuse to abandon their duties as chaos unfolds outside.

It highlights how these everyday workers become the backbone of the system, holding it together when fear grips the city and normal life begins to collapse.

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Kangana Ranaut Plays a Nurse Who Becomes a Symbol of Courage

Kangana Ranaut is seen portraying a staff nurse whose journey forms the emotional core of the film. Her character, initially overlooked and dismissed both at home and at work, gradually emerges as a pillar of strength during the crisis.

The makers describe her transformation as a reflection of the film’s central theme, that true heroism is quiet, instinctive, and often unrecognised.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut said the film explores the untapped strength of ordinary people, emphasising that bravery cannot be taught, only revealed in moments of crisis. She noted that the story celebrates those who act out of duty and compassion, even without recognition.

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Director and writer Manoj Tapadia added that the film is not about heroism as spectacle, but about courage rooted in responsibility. He explained that the hospital setting was chosen to show how professionals trained to heal continue their duty even when fear becomes unavoidable.

Producer Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios also highlighted that the film is a tribute to everyday workers whose contributions are often unnoticed but essential. He emphasised that their absence would bring the entire system to a standstill.

Cast, Production, and Release Details

Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the film features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and is scheduled for theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

(With ANI inputs)