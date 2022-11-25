Bhediya Movie Review LIVE Updates Early Box Office Predictions: Varun Dhawan's werewolf avatar is ENTERTAINING!

topStoriesenglish
BHEDIYA MOVIE REVIEW

Bhediya Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Superstars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's first outing together 'Bhediya' has opened in theatres today and audience has already given out their first verdict. The humour in this entertainer is the cherry on top. Filmmaker Amar Kaushik of Stree fame has once again proved his mettle. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla among others. It has released today worldwide theatrically. 

BHEDIYA LIVE UPDATES FIRST REVIEWS

Producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier confirmed that Bhediya is part of his horror comedy universe consisting of films like Stree, Roohi and Munjha (this will be the prequel to 2018 film Stree). Check out what the critics and audiences feel about Bhediya: 

The idea of an ordinary young man transforming into an 'ichchadhari bhediya' (mythical werewolf)', with 'Rampuri chaaku' nails and Dracula teeth at night is both funny and intriguing. Bhediya is entirely shot in Arunachal Pradesh, 'Bhediya' will release in theatres on November 25, 2022. 


 

