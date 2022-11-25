Bhediya Movie Review LIVE Updates Early Box Office Predictions: Varun Dhawan's werewolf avatar is ENTERTAINING!

New Delhi: Superstars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's first outing together 'Bhediya' has opened in theatres today and audience has already given out their first verdict. The humour in this entertainer is the cherry on top. Filmmaker Amar Kaushik of Stree fame has once again proved his mettle. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla among others. It has released today worldwide theatrically.

BHEDIYA LIVE UPDATES FIRST REVIEWS

Producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier confirmed that Bhediya is part of his horror comedy universe consisting of films like Stree, Roohi and Munjha (this will be the prequel to 2018 film Stree). Check out what the critics and audiences feel about Bhediya:

#Bhediya

Plot all gloss acting all soul #VarunDhawan has done a great job and #KritiSanon has done good acting too I loved the music in the film very hi-fi @Varun_dvn’s screen presence is best #Abhishek is very nice #Deepak is love @kritisanon best #BhediyaReview November 24, 2022

#Bhediya is Entertaining Rush !



Rating -



With Fun element and Attractive VFX

Film Entertains and multiply Excitement at every Block

Characterisation of #VarunDhawan is Top Notch

Adventure with perfect blend of commercial cinema

Good Job Director !#BhediyaReview pic.twitter.com/tijTguGIRf — BOL INDIA POLL (@PrashantMi555) November 25, 2022

So #Bhediyareview 1/2 @Varun_dvn @nowitsabhi steal the show n carry franchise forward! Loved the vfx n dialogues n scenes in 2nd half scenes literally kudos @MaddockFilms for creating this universe n making it exciting n funny , can’t wait for next part — RJ Karan (@rjkaranmehta) November 24, 2022

The idea of an ordinary young man transforming into an 'ichchadhari bhediya' (mythical werewolf)', with 'Rampuri chaaku' nails and Dracula teeth at night is both funny and intriguing. Bhediya is entirely shot in Arunachal Pradesh, 'Bhediya' will release in theatres on November 25, 2022.



