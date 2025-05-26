Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao’s Latest Surpasses Worldwide Collection Of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Inches Close To Rs 30 Crore

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf has been making steady gains at the box office since its theatrical release on Friday, May 23, 2025.

After a strong opening, the film is now inching towards the Rs 30 crore mark, outperforming some of Rao’s previous film, including his 2017 film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, which had a worldwide gross collection of Rs 17 crore.

According to data from Sacnilk, Bhool Chuk Maaf opened with a collection of Rs 7 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 9.5 crore on Day 2. By Day 3, the film saw a further rise, collecting Rs 11.25 crore (early estimates), bringing its total domestic net collection to Rs 27.75 crore within the opening weekend. The Hindi occupancy on Sunday stood at an overall 30.01%, indicating growing audience interest driven by positive word-of-mouth.

The film had originally planned a digital premiere on Prime Video for May 16, 2025, but ongoing India-Pakistan tensions delayed its release. The situation became more complicated when multiplex giant PVR INOX filed a Rs 60 crore lawsuit against the makers, Maddock Films, citing a breach of contract over its theatrical release commitments. Eventually, the movie landed in cinemas on May 23, after the legal battle made headlines.

Directed by Karan Sharma Bhool Chuk Maaf features a notable supporting cast including Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain. The film’s music has already resonated with audiences, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with the background score by Ketan Sodha.

While the film continues its upward trajectory, it has already managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana within just three days, paired with Wamiqa Gabbi’s rising popularity, seems to be striking the right chord with both critics and the public.

On the work front, Rao will next be seen in Maalik, while Wamiqa Gabbi—who has earned recognition for her roles across multiple languages and standout performances in series like Grahan and Mai: A Mother’s Rage—continues her upward climb in the industry.

As the weekdays approach, all eyes are now on how Bhool Chuk Maaf sustains its momentum and whether it will cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the coming days.