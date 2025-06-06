New Delhi: Bhool Chuk Maaf, an endearing comedy drama set in the rustic yet vibrant by lanes of Banaras is all set to entice the viewers on digital platform. Presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a Maddock Films Production, directed by Karan Sharma and written by Sharma and Haider Rizvi. Prime Video, today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

“At Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, we are committed to presenting diverse, authentic stories that resonate locally and internationally, and Bhool Chuk Maaf is a perfect addition to our growing slate. It has been an incredible experience to once again collaborate with our longstanding partners at Maddock Films, to bring this memorable story to global audiences—in theatres, and now also, on our service. Bhool Chuk Maaf masterfully blends heartland humor, soulful storytelling, and relatable characters, delivering a refreshing narrative. We are confident that it will resonate with audiences across the world on Prime Video," said Manish Menghani, director and head – content licensing, Prime Video India.

Bhool Chuk Maaf On OTT

Boasting a powerhouse cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Dhanashree Verma, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav, it is a quirky tale where love meets divine retribution in the most unexpected way. Blending heartland humour, a dose of spiritual chaos, and a refreshing time-loop twist, this heartwarming comedy brings together nuanced writing, layered performances, and visual charm in a story that’s as whimsical as it is emotional.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is all set to stream from June 6 exclusively on Prime Video in India and 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

“Bhool Chuk Maaf was born from something every Indian has felt - the tug-of-war between chokri and naukri, love and livelihood. It tackles this deeply relatable conflict with humour and heart, striking a real chord with the aam aadmi. Karan has brought this world to life in a way that’s wildly entertaining yet emotionally grounded. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response at the theaters and are excited to take our film to a wider audience on Prime Video. Prime Video’s commitment to delivering diverse, authentic Indian stories to worldwide audiences makes them the perfect home for our film," shares producer Dinesh Vijan.

At the heart of Bhool Chuk Maaf is Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao), a starry-eyed romantic from Banaras who finally lands a government job and is ready to marry his childhood sweetheart, Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi). But in his rush toward happily-ever-after, Ranjan forgets a sacred vow and fate refuses to let it slide. What follows is a laugh-out-loud tale of divine consequences, redemption, and second chances.

Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi On Bhool Chuk Maaf

"What drew me to Bhool Chuk Maaf was the delightfully unpredictable nature of Ranjan's journey. He is a simple man with big dreams, whose life turns completely upside down because of one forgotten promise—leading to the most entertaining chaos. My character is uniquely layered, making it both challenging and rewarding to portray. It has been heartening to see the love and appreciation this film has received thus far and I'm excited for global audiences to experience this story on Prime Video," said actor Rajkummar Rao.

"Working on Bhool Chuk Maaf has been an absolute joy. The film’s narrative has a touch of innocence to it and it grabbed my attention from the get go. It captures the timeless charm of Indian romance but presents it through a completely fresh lens. The audience response in theaters has been tremendous, and I’m thrilled that through Prime Video, our film will also reach audiences across the globe, bringing this magical tale of love, faith, and redemption to their screens," said actor Wamiqa Gabbi.

“Bhool Chuk Maaf is our heartfelt celebration of love, faith, and second chances. The film's unique charm lies in its ability to be both quirky and deeply rooted, exploring something universally relatable—the weight of promises and the unexpected consequences of forgetting them. Thanks to our phenomenal cast led by Rajkummar and Wamiqa, we've crafted a story that's both entertaining and meaningful. I'm excited for viewers worldwide to experience this special film on Prime Video, that reminds us of the magic in everyday life and the power of keeping our word," said director and writer Karan Sharma.