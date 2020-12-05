'Bhoot Police' wraps up first shoot schedule in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police have wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh. The film was being shot across locations in the state over the past month.

The second schedule of the Pavan Kirpalani directorial will be filmed in Mumbai. Shooting is expected to commence on December 15.

"FIRST SCHEDULE ENDS... Team #BhootPolice - shooting in #Dharamshala - have completed the first schedule... Second schedule from 15 Dec 2020 in #Mumbai," trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Instagram.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.