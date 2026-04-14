‘Bhooth Bangla’ advance bookings open on THIS date; Akshay Kumar starrer drops new song ‘O Sundari’

The announcement of Bhooth Bangla had already created significant excitement among fans, and the newly released trailer has now taken that buzz to the next level.

Advance bookings officially open

Advance bookings for the highly anticipated Akshay Kumar starrer are now officially open.

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Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan reunion fuels expectations

One of the biggest highlights of Bhooth Bangla is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. The duo has previously delivered several iconic comedy films that remain fan favourites, making this collaboration one of the most anticipated pairings in recent years.

Known for their signature blend of comic timing, confusion-driven storytelling, and mass appeal humour, their return together has raised expectations for another memorable entertainer that appeals across age groups.

Bhooth Bangla Star-studded cast

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Each actor brings their own comic or dramatic strengths, adding depth to the film’s entertainment value.

Also Read | Jisshu Sengupta clarifies Bhoot Bangla is completely different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhooth Bangla unveils ‘O Sundari’ song

Recently, the song O Sundari has further amplified the excitement surrounding the film. The track presents a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere, making it ideal for festive family viewing.

Mithila Palkar is seen in an elegant bridal look, while Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi light up the screen with energetic dance performances. The song also highlights a heartwarming brother-sister bond between Akshay Kumar and Mithila Palkar, adding emotional warmth to the otherwise comic-horror narrative.

The visuals and choreography make the song a colourful break within the spooky theme, giving audiences a taste of the film’s emotional and festive side.

O Sundari is sung by Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra, with music composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Bhooth Bangla Release date

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The film will begin paid previews in theatres on April 16, 2026, from 9 PM onwards, with its theatrical release expected to follow shortly after, setting the stage for a major box-office entertainer.