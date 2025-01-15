Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar And Tabu Share A Warm Hug As They Reunite On Big Screen After 25 Years

The buzz around Priyadarshan's ‘Bhooth Bangla’ has been high ever since its announcement, and with good reason. As one of the most awaited horror comedies, the film promises a stellar cast, captivating storyline, and a dash of nostalgia. At its heart lies the thrilling reunion of Bollywood legends Akshay Kumar and Tabu, who are collaborating on-screen after a 25-year hiatus.

The duo, known for their captivating chemistry and powerful performances in cult classics like ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’, is set to charm audiences once again. Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their dynamic pairing, making this collaboration one of the film’s most exciting highlights.

In a heartwarming moment, the makers of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ shared a delightful picture of Akshay Kumar warmly hugging Tabu on the film’s set in Jaipur. The picture was accompanied by a nostalgic caption:

"Some things get better and iconic with time! @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhootBangla in Jaipur."

Have a look at the post here:

Reuniting a Legendary Trio

In addition to Akshay and Tabu’s pairing, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ marks the return of the iconic trio—director Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Tabu—who last created magic together in the timeless comedy ‘Hera Pheri’. This powerful combination of talent has heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises a perfect blend of humor, horror, and engaging storytelling.

Production and Release Details

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is penned by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay crafted by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, while Rohan Shankar also handles the dialogues.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, promising thrills, laughs, and a nostalgic treat for Bollywood fans.