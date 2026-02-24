Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020426https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/bhooth-bangla-akshay-kumar-drops-spooky-first-look-motion-poster-3020426.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar drops spooky FIRST LOOK motion poster
BHOOTH BANGLA

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar drops spooky FIRST LOOK motion poster

'Bhooth Bangla' also marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a gap of nearly 16 years.

|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar drops spooky FIRST LOOK motion poster

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar on Tuesday dropped a striking first-look motion poster of his much-awaited horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'. Taking to Instagram on February 24, the actor shared an intriguing glimpse of his character, instantly sparking excitement among fans.

The motion poster presents Akshay in a dramatic 'tantrik-like' avatar, marking a distinct shift from his recent on-screen personas.

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Seated shirtless on an eerie, intricately carved throne adorned with demonic faces, he sports black sunglasses and multiple strands of Rudraksha beads. Holding a rosary, the actor appears mid-scream, his mouth wide open, creating an intense yet theatrical visual that hints at the film's horror-comedy tone.

Accompanying the poster was a playful caption that read, "Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak... Let the fun begin!"

 

Akshay also confirmed that 'Bhooth Bangla' has been preponed. Originally slated to release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 10, 2026.

'Bhooth Bangla' also marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a gap of nearly 16 years.

The duo last collaborated on 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, 'Bhooth Bangla' is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversized t-shirt
Top 4 Oversized T-Shirts for Women: Stylish Comfort for Everyday Wear
El Mencho
Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico in chaos after El Mencho's death
Office stress
When Office Stress Turns Into Food Cravings
khelo india winter games
J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg
Nalanda pregnancy scam
Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; 5 arrested
Yogi Adityanath
Singapore: CM Yogi meets DBS Bank CEO; discusses investment in several sectors
Zimbabwe
Simron Hetmyer shines as West Indies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai
food cravings
Everyday Cravings That Turn Into Food Orders
Rekha Gupta
'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights govt’s achievements
viral video news
'Ye majduri karega...': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies