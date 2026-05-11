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NewsEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes his biggest non-Holiday film, earns whopping Rs 253.04 cr worldwide
BHOOTH BANGLA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes his biggest non-Holiday film, earns whopping Rs 253.04 cr worldwide

Bhooth Bangla brings back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes his biggest non-Holiday film, earns whopping Rs 253.04 cr worldwidePic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar's recent outing -Bhooth Bangla marked his reunion with the renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan after a long hiatus. Leaving audiences laughing with its perfect blend of comedy and one of the finest ensemble casts - the horror comedy is winning hearts everywhere. The movie has successfully maintained a strong hold even in its 4th week, both in India and overseas. 

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy eyes Rs 100 cr in India, crosses Rs 135 cr worldwide

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

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Bhooth Bangla's box office collection stands at a worldwide box office total of Rs 253.04 Cr. and continues its strong hold at the ticket counters. Emerging as the biggest non-holiday opener for Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla continues to remain the audience’s top choice. 

Bhooth Bangal has also set a strong benchmark in the overseas market. Collecting Rs 50.10 Cr. overseas and Rs 202.94 Cr. in India, the film has held powerfully even in its 4th week. Having crossed the Rs 200 Cr. mark in India, the film is shining bright in theatres and continuing its entertainment streak. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla has managed to impress viewers.

Bhooth Bangla brings back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film remained one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.

ALSO READ: 'Bhooth Bangla' Vs 'Raja Shivaji' Box Office: Does Akshay Kumar starrer maintain lead over Riteish Deshmukh’s epic?

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Akshay has Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, featuring an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.

 

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Ritika Handoo

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