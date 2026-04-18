Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Rs 12.25 crore

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has opened to a solid response at the box office. Released on April 17, the film marks the duo’s reunion after nearly a decade and has generated considerable buzz among fans despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1

According to estimates from Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 12.25 crore on its opening day, with approximately 1.3 lakh tickets sold across the country. The strong start was supported by advance bookings worth Rs 3.32 crore in gross domestic collections, while paid previews on Thursday contributed an additional Rs 3.50 crore net.

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Bhooth Bangla Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office

With these numbers combined, Bhooth Bangla has reached a total India gross of Rs 18.90 crore and a net collection of Rs 15.75 crore so far. Notably, the film has surpassed the opening day performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had collected Rs 14.50 crore on its first day, signalling a promising start in the horror-comedy genre.

However, the film still has a long way to go before matching the biggest openers in the category. Films like Stree 2 and Thamma continue to dominate the charts with significantly higher opening day collections, both backed by Maddock Films.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features performances by Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan has addressed the controversy surrounding a song in the film, denying claims that it borrows from a track in Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne by Satyajit Ray. He clarified that the lyrics are original and pointed out that similarities in themes and titles are not uncommon, citing the earlier film Bhoot Bangla associated with Mehmood and R. D. Burman.

Bhooth Bangla movie review

Early reviews have largely praised the performances, with Zee News noting that Akshay Kumar delivers an engaging performance throughout. The review also highlighted the chemistry between him and Rajpal Yadav, along with veteran actor Asrani, whose comic timing adds to the film’s entertainment value.