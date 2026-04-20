Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses Rs 77 crore worldwide!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection day 3: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and maverick filmmaker Priyadarshan's recent horror-comedy - Bhooth Bangla opened to mixed reviews this weekend. Some found it extremely funny with the perfect comic punches while others felt it lacked a little depth in the plot. Let's check out the box office numbers of Bhooth Bangla here:

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection day 3

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 11,682 shows with total India gross collections Rs 69.55 crore and total India net to Rs 58.15 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

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Day-wise collection break-up

Day 0 (Paid previews): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Total: 58.15 crore

However, the makers have dropped a post online sharing the latest box office figures of Bhooth Bangla which stand at Rs 77.45 crore worldwide.

Bhooth Bangla release, cast

Bhooth Bangla brings back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film remained one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.

Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar on Wamiqa

Akki featured on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast amid Bhooth Bangla promotions, and was was asked about leading lady Wamiqa being compared to Aishwarya Rai for her light eyes and Katrina Kaif ( his on-screen chemistry with her). He replied by saying: "Her (Wamiqa’s) eyes are like Aishwarya Rai’s, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay has Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, featuring an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.