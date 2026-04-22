Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror-comedy crosses Rs 70 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office day 5: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan finally reunited after 14 years for the horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which was released in April 2026. The duo, known for cult comedies like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, last collaborated on Khatta Meetha (2010).

Bhooth Bangla box office day 5

According to estimates from Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla is currently running across 11,589 shows with a total India gross collection of Rs 8.00Cr.

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Also Read | Bhooth Bangla movie review: Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan? Asrani shines brightest in this horror-comedy clash

Day-wise collection break-up

Day 0 (Paid previews): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75Cr

Day 5: Rs 8.00Cr

Overall Total India Net Collection Rs 73.27Cr

However, the makers recently dropped a post online sharing the latest box office figures of Bhooth Bangla, which stands at Rs 97.75 crore.

Bhooth Bangla release date, cast

The 2026 horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, features Akshay Kumar in the lead, reuniting him with Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, alongside Manoj Joshi, Manu Menon, Rajesh Sharma, and Asrani. Notably, it marks the return of Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, who have reunited after 14 years.

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses Rs 77 crore worldwide!

Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi's latest post

Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi are currently enjoying the success of *Bhooth Bangla*, which has been entertaining audiences. Amid all the buzz, Wamiqa recently shared a fun moment with Akshay that’s getting a lot of attention online.

She posted a video on Instagram where she’s seen cracking a series of silly jokes to make Akshay laugh, but instead, he looks completely fed up with her “PJ” (poor jokes). His unimpressed reaction is what’s making the video go viral.

Take a look:

Along with the clip, Wamiqa wrote a playful caption, ”Premiqa ke PJ pe hasi hui faraar,

Akshay sir bole, “Bas karo yaar!

BHOOTH BANGLA in cinemas now! Book your tickets now !!

(Please aise aur joke ho toh bhejo,

I am reading all comments)"

Bhooth Bangla movie review

An excerpt from Zee News review read, "This film can be seen as a mix of two very different parts that shape the film’s overall experience: comedy and horror."

It also noted, "That said, the film still shines in many areas. Akshay Kumar is excellent throughout, and Asrani is simply lovely in every scene he appears in. Together, the Akshay–Asrani duo is one of the biggest highlights of the entire film, bringing warmth and effortless humour to the screen. The Akshay Kumar–Rajpal Yadav pairing also works really well, especially in situational comedy scenes, with Rajpal Yadav delivering his part with strong comic timing."