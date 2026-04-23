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NewsEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy mints Rs 127 cr gross worldwide
BHOOTH BANGLA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy mints Rs 127 cr gross worldwide

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Bhooth Bangla brings back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy mints Rs 127 cr gross worldwidePic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar opened to mixed reviews. While some hailed it as a perfect comic caper laced with elements of horror, others found the plot and storyline lacking depth. Today, let's take a look at its box office numbers so far:

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla was screened across 11,584 shows on day 6. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 93.87 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 78.90 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.00 Cr on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 33.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 127.37 Cr.

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ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla X review: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy sparks split verdict online — see what netizens are saying

The horror-comedy has crossed Rs 100 cro globally and is all set to enter the coveted club domestically.

Bhooth Bangla release, cast

Bhooth Bangla brings back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film remained one of the most-awaited releases of 2026. 

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror-comedy crosses Rs 70 crore

Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. 

Akshay Kumar on co-star Wamiqa

Akki featured on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast amid Bhooth Bangla promotions, and was was asked about leading lady Wamiqa being compared to Aishwarya Rai for her light eyes and Katrina Kaif ( his on-screen chemistry with her). He replied by saying: "Her (Wamiqa’s) eyes are like Aishwarya Rai’s, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Akshay has Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, featuring an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.

 

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Ritika Handoo

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