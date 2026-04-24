Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040500https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/bhooth-bangla-box-office-collection-day-7-akshay-kumars-horror-comedy-eyes-rs-100-cr-in-india-crosses-rs-135-cr-worldwide-3040500.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy eyes Rs 100 cr in India, crosses Rs 135 cr worldwide
BHOOTH BANGLA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy eyes Rs 100 cr in India, crosses Rs 135 cr worldwide

Bhooth Bangla brings back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy eyes Rs 100 cr in India, crosses Rs 135 cr worldwide Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan is almost on the verge of hitting Rs 100 crore today. The film has received a mixed response at the box office. It boasts of an ensemble cast headlined by Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. Today, let's take a look at its box office numbers so far:

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected a net of Rs 5.15 Cr across 10,506 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 99.95 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 84.05 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.00 Cr on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 35.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 135.45 Cr.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy mints Rs 127 cr gross worldwide

About Bhooth Bangla release, cast

Bhooth Bangla brings back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film remained one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.

Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. 

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla movie review: Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan? Asrani shines brightest in this horror-comedy clash

Akshay Kumar on co-star Wamiqa

Akki featured on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast amid Bhooth Bangla promotions, and was was asked about leading lady Wamiqa being compared to Aishwarya Rai for her light eyes and Katrina Kaif ( his on-screen chemistry with her). He replied by saying: "Her (Wamiqa’s) eyes are like Aishwarya Rai’s, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Akshay has Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, featuring an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Assembly Election
Women outvote men to smash all-time records in Bengal and Tamil Nadu
MEA Randhir Jaiswal
India slams Trump's 'Hellhole' remark and birthright citizenship rant
mobility
DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance
West Bengal Election 2026
DNA decodes how pruning 91 lakh names impacted West Bengal’s voting surge
mobility
Govt issues notification to enable use of SAF-blended jet fuel for planes
Indian wedding video
Women on hoverboards serving drinks at wedding leave internet stunned | WATCH
cm bhagwant mann
Punjab-Finland education tie-up: CM Bhagwant Mann on teacher training
Ramayana
Ramayana opening war sequence to not showcase Rama vs Ravana
cheapest countries to visit
World's 'cheapest' nations to travel from India: Check which are visa-free
body scrub
Best Body Scrub Options For Smooth And Glowing Skin On Amazon