Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy eyes Rs 100 cr in India, crosses Rs 135 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan is almost on the verge of hitting Rs 100 crore today. The film has received a mixed response at the box office. It boasts of an ensemble cast headlined by Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. Today, let's take a look at its box office numbers so far:

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected a net of Rs 5.15 Cr across 10,506 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 99.95 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 84.05 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.00 Cr on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 35.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 135.45 Cr.

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About Bhooth Bangla release, cast

Bhooth Bangla brings back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film remained one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.

Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

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Akshay Kumar on co-star Wamiqa

Akki featured on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast amid Bhooth Bangla promotions, and was was asked about leading lady Wamiqa being compared to Aishwarya Rai for her light eyes and Katrina Kaif ( his on-screen chemistry with her). He replied by saying: "Her (Wamiqa’s) eyes are like Aishwarya Rai’s, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre."

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Akshay has Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, featuring an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.