Bhooth Bangla box office prediction: Akshay Kumar starrer may beat Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening collection

Bhooth Bangla box office prediction: Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite after 14 years with the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, and the film has finally hit the big screens today.

The highly anticipated reunion brings together a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu. Promoted as a “proper comedy,” it combines eerie elements with situational humour to deliver a classic, spooky yet lighthearted entertainer.

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Bhooth Bangla advance booking

Advance bookings for Bhooth Bangla started earlier this week and quickly picked up speed. Horror-comedies usually don’t get big advance sales, but this film still managed to sell about 1.3 lakh tickets on day one. According to Sacnilk, it earned around Rs 3.32 crore in advance bookings in India, setting it up for a strong opening.

The film also got a boost from paid previews, a trend made popular by Dhurandhar 2. These previews began at 9 PM on Thursday, April 16, just before release. Even with limited shows, the film did really well and earned about Rs 3.50 crore net from previews, which was more than expected.

Bhooth Bangla box office prediction

Early bookings and preview shows show that Bhooth Bangla is off to a strong start at the box office. Hindustan Times noted that trade experts say the movie could earn around Rs 12–14 crore in India on day one. With preview collections added, its opening may reach about Rs 15–17 crore. This makes it the second biggest Bollywood opening this year, after Dhurandhar 2, which earned Rs 145 crore on its first day.

For Akshay Kumar, there’s more good news. The film ranks fourth among Hindi horror-comedies. It is behind Stree 2 (Rs 55 crore), Thamma (Rs 24 crore), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs 35 crore). But it will still beat other popular films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.50 crore), Stree (Rs 8 crore), and Bhediya (Rs 10 crore).

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About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla (2026) is a Hindi horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan that revolves around Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), who inherits an old ancestral mansion in Mangalpur. Despite warnings about a feared bride-snatching spirit named Vadhusur, he decides to convert the property into a wedding venue for his sister. What follows is a series of chaotic supernatural incidents, rooted in local legends, blending scares with humour as the situation quickly spirals out of control.