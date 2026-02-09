Bhooth Bangla Preponed: Here’s why Akshay Kumar’s film hits theatres early

Balaji Motion Pictures’ upcoming entertainer Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has officially announced a new release date. Originally scheduled for May 15, 2026, the film will now hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

Release Advanced Due to Audience Demand

A source close to the film revealed that the decision to prepone the release was driven by strong fan enthusiasm.

“Akshay Kumar decided to prepone Bhooth Bangla after witnessing overwhelming audience interest and sustained fan demand around the film. The intent was to bring the film to audiences at the right moment, rather than hold it back,” the source shared.

Buzz Builds Around Genre-Driven Entertainer

Since its announcement, Bhooth Bangla has been generating steady buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting Akshay Kumar’s return to a genre-focused entertainer. The revised release date is also seen as a strategic move, allowing the film to benefit from a favourable theatrical window while avoiding box-office congestion. By releasing the film earlier, Akshay Kumar aims to provide audiences ample time to engage fully with the film’s box office journey.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Cape of Good Films. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

Akshay Kumar’s most recent theatrical release was the war drama Sky Force, which hit cinemas on January 24, 2025 and starred him alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.