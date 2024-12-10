Bhooth Bangla Starring Akshay Kumar Locks Release Date, Priyadarshan Back With Horror-Comedy

New Delhi: Kickstarting the shoot, the makers of the upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla directed by Priyadarshan starring Akshay Kumar announced the release date with an intriguing poster! 2nd April, 2026!

Ever since its announcement, Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has left everyone excited. With an immensely captivating poster, the makers have consistently set the tone for the arrival of this much-anticipated film. Now, taking the comedy and thrilling quotient a notch higher, the makers have unveiled another poster along with a mega announcement: the film is set to release on 2nd April 2026. Adding to the excitement, the shoot of the film officially commenced today.

The dynamic duo of the king of horror comedies, director Priyadarshan, and actor Akshay Kumar are finally reuniting after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla. Having delivered cinematic gems in the past, the anticipation to witness the magic they are set to create on the big screen is unparalleled. This announcement has undoubtedly heightened our excitement for 2026, as we eagerly await this horror-comedy extravaganza.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for release on 2nd April 2026.