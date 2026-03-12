Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar shines in a Priyadarshan laughter riot - Watch

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan is back and how! Bhooth Bangla marks the return of Bollywood’s OG director–and Akshay Kumar collaboration after a long hiatus of 14 years. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, Bhooth Bangla teaser is out today and brings in a wave of nostalgia among fans. The film promises to recreate the magic of Bollywood’s golden comic era while adding a fresh, modern twist for today’s audience.

Bhooth Bangla teaser

The makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Bhooth Bangla, along with an ensemble cast poster offering a first glimpse into its spooky yet entertaining world. Packed with comedy, laughter, and witty punchlines, the teaser sets the tone for the film’s quirky horror-comedy universe. While it keeps the horror elements largely under wraps for now, it builds curiosity around the spooky chaos ahead.

The supporting cast of icons like Paresh Rawal, late legendary actor Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, add to the nostalgic charm associated with classic comedies.

The little spooky sneak peek that the teaser gives makes you want to see more of the horror element when the trailer arrives. Bhooth Bangla promises a fun mix of nostalgia and fresh entertainment. If the teaser is anything to go by, the golden era of comedy packed with horror might just be making a grand return to the big screen.

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Releasing in theatres on 10th April, 2026.