Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026058https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/bhooth-bangla-teaser-akshay-kumar-shines-in-a-priyadarshan-laughter-riot-watch-3026058.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar shines in a Priyadarshan laughter riot - Watch
BHOOTH BANGLA TEASER

Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar shines in a Priyadarshan laughter riot - Watch

Bhooth Bangla teaser: Directed by Priyadarshan, this Akshay Kumar comedy is releasing in theatres on April 10, 2026.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar shines in a Priyadarshan laughter riot - WatchPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan is back and how! Bhooth Bangla marks the return of Bollywood’s OG director–and Akshay Kumar collaboration after a long hiatus of 14 years. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, Bhooth Bangla teaser is out today and brings in a wave of nostalgia among fans. The film promises to recreate the magic of Bollywood’s golden comic era while adding a fresh, modern twist for today’s audience.

Bhooth Bangla teaser

The makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Bhooth Bangla, along with an ensemble cast poster offering a first glimpse into its spooky yet entertaining world. Packed with comedy, laughter, and witty punchlines, the teaser sets the tone for the film’s quirky horror-comedy universe. While it keeps the horror elements largely under wraps for now, it builds curiosity around the spooky chaos ahead.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The supporting cast of icons like Paresh Rawal, late legendary actor Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, add to the nostalgic charm associated with classic comedies. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The little spooky sneak peek that the teaser gives makes you want to see more of the horror element when the trailer arrives. Bhooth Bangla promises a fun mix of nostalgia and fresh entertainment. If the teaser is anything to go by, the golden era of comedy packed with horror might just be making a grand return to the big screen.  

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Releasing in theatres on 10th April, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Farooq Abdullah
BREAKING: Gunman opens fire at Farooq Abdullah’s convoy in Jammu
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
EAM Jaishankar discusses West Asia conflict, bilateral ties with Sergey Lavrov
Gulf oil crisis
IEA to release 400 mn barrels of oil from its reserves amid Gulf oil crisis
US-Iran war
'Doctrine of multi-alignment': On whose side really is India amid Iran-US war?
Nuclear emergency
Iran war leading to nuclear attack? Bahrain's request to India raises alarm
Jammu and Kashmir
Middle East war sparks panic buying in Kashmir; Administration says...
Iran-Israel-US war
'Will end any time I want it to end': Trump hints Iran war could stop 'soon'
Abhishek Sharma
T20I Rankings: Abhishek maintains top spot; Ishan moves to 2nd spot, Samson at
Tamil Nadu Election 2026
PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu Election 2026
'West Asia conflict has affected world's energy supply chain': PM Modi in TN