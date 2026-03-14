Bhooth Bangla teaser breaks the internet: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses 55 Million Views in 24 hours

New Delhi: The much-anticipated teaser of Bhooth Bangla has taken the internet by storm. The film marks the grand reunion of Bollywood’s legendary director–actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a 14-year hiatus, leaving audiences laughing, intrigued, and eager for more from the film’s spooky comedy universe.

The teaser has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans while promising a fresh, modern take on Bollywood’s golden era of comedy.

First Look: Spooky Comedy Unveiled

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Alongside the teaser, the makers released an ensemble cast poster, offering a glimpse into the quirky, entertaining world of Bhooth Bangla. Packed with laughter, witty punchlines, and comic chaos, the teaser hints at a horror-comedy adventure while keeping the scarier elements under wraps, skillfully building anticipation for the chaos to come.

Read Here | Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar shines in a Priyadarshan laughter riot - Watch

Star-Studded Nostalgic Cast

Adding to the film’s charm is its supporting cast, featuring iconic performers like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and the late legendary actor Asrani. Their presence enhances the nostalgic appeal, reminding fans of Priyadarshan’s classic comedies that became a staple of Hindi cinema.

The teaser’s reception has been phenomenal. Crossing 55 million views across platforms, it has trended at #2 on YouTube India for more than 24 hours.

Bhooth Bangla: Cast, Crew, and Release

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, and is directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on 10th April, 2026, promising to deliver both nostalgia and fresh entertainment to audiences across India.