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BHOOTH BANGLA TRAILER

Bhooth Bangla trailer: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Rajpal Yadav, Tabu on a laughter roll - Watch

Bhooth Bangla trailer: The film features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bhooth Bangla trailer: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Rajpal Yadav, Tabu on a laughter roll - WatchPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The makers of upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla just dropped the trailer. And it is packed with laughs, spooks, and amazing one-liners. The movie brings back the classic jodi of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is back with the classic comedy. 

The advance paid previews of Bhooth Bangla will begin in theatres April 16, 2026 onwards.

Bhooth Bangla trailer

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The fantasy features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The trailer perfectly balances the humour with thrill - keeping the audience hooked throughout. Akshay Kumar returns to what he does best - delivering best comic one-liners with punches. 

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla full cast fee: Akshay Kumar's whopping remuneration in crores to Rajpal Yadav's fee - Check their reported salaries

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, along with the late legendary Asrani amake the trailer worth a watch. Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has presented an intriguing narrative, filled with fun and mystery, bringing back the kind of humour in horror-comedy genre which fans have been waiting for. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Bhooth Bangla release, cast

Bhooth Bangla is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, bringing back Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film has already generated massive buzz, as the duo is known for delivering cult comedy classics.

Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. 

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Ritika Handoo

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