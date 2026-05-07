'Bhooth Bangla' Vs 'Raja Shivaji' Box Office: Does Akshay Kumar starrer maintain lead over Riteish Deshmukh’s epic?

New Delhi: The past few months have been a treat for cinema lovers. From Akshay Kumar’s comeback in the comedy horror film Bhooth Bangla to Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic Raja Shivaji, audiences have witnessed two completely different genres dominating the box office. While Bhooth Bangla continues its impressive theatrical run in the third week, Raja Shivaji has also managed to hold strong during its first week in cinemas.

'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office Collection Day 19

According to Sacnilk reports, on Day 19, Bhooth Bangla garnered Rs 2.25 crore across 4,397 shows, marking a 28.6% growth from Monday’s net collection of Rs 1.75 crore. The total India gross collection of the film stands at Rs 173.88 crore, while the total India net collection is valued at Rs 146.50 crore. With a significant contribution of Rs 57.15 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 231.03 crore.

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Also Read: Bhooth Bangla X review: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy sparks split verdict online — see what netizens are saying

'Raja Shivaji' Box Office Collection Day 5

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji earned Rs 4.90 crore on Day 5 across 5,485 shows. These numbers indicate a 12.5% drop from Monday’s net collection of Rs 5.60 crore. The Marathi version continues to remain the primary driving force for the film, earning Rs 3.35 crore across 1,851 shows. The remaining Rs 1.55 crore came from the Hindi version across 3,634 shows.

As of Day 5, the total India gross collection stands at Rs 52.68 crore, while the total India net collection is valued at Rs 44.40 crore.

More about Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla marked the reunion of Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, after 14 years. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film remained one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. It is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji buzz: Riteish Deshmukh reveals star cast worked for free to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

About Raja Shivaji

The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish Deshmukh in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. The film has a runtime of 195 minutes.

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh confirmed Salman Khan’s appearance in the film during the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, where he appeared alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

The film released in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.