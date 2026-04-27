Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crosses Rs 150 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, continues its theatrical run with a mixed response from both critics and audiences. The film, which brings back the celebrated Akshay–Priyadarshan collaboration after 14 years, has managed to hold its ground at the box office through its second weekend.

The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar, adding to the film’s wide appeal across different audience segments.

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Worldwide box office performance

As per trade tracking platform Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has collected approximately Rs 179.84 crore worldwide by its tenth day. While the film saw strong momentum during its opening weekend, it experienced a noticeable drop during weekdays before stabilising again in its second weekend.

India's box office journey so far

The film opened with Rs 3.75 crore from previews, followed by a solid first Friday collection of Rs 12.25 crore. The weekend performance peaked on Sunday with Rs 23 crore, marking the strongest single-day figure of its first week. However, collections dipped significantly on Monday, bringing in Rs 6.75 crore, and remained in the lower single digits through midweek.

By the end of its first week, the film had accumulated Rs 84.40 crore in India's net collections. The second weekend brought a revival in numbers, with Rs 5.75 crore on the second Friday, Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday, indicating improved footfalls over the weekend.

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Reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan

Bhooth Bangla has also drawn attention for reuniting Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after more than a decade. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film was among the most anticipated releases of 2026, largely due to the duo’s successful past collaborations in the comedy genre.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, strengthening its commercial backing and distribution scale.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming slate

Following Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, an ensemble comedy-action film directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features a large cast, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2026.