Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041436https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/bhooth-bangla-worldwide-box-office-collection-day-10-akshay-kumars-horror-comedy-crosses-rs-150-crore-3041436.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crosses Rs 150 crore
BHOOTH BANGLA

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crosses Rs 150 crore

Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan reunited after 14 years for horror comedy Bhooth Bangla - Here's how much it earned worldwide on its 10th day at the box office.

 

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crosses Rs 150 crore(Image: @ektarkapoor/Instagram)

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, continues its theatrical run with a mixed response from both critics and audiences. The film, which brings back the celebrated Akshay–Priyadarshan collaboration after 14 years, has managed to hold its ground at the box office through its second weekend.

The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar, adding to the film’s wide appeal across different audience segments.

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla movie review: Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan? Asrani shines brightest in this horror-comedy clash

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Worldwide box office performance

As per trade tracking platform Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has collected approximately Rs 179.84 crore worldwide by its tenth day. While the film saw strong momentum during its opening weekend, it experienced a noticeable drop during weekdays before stabilising again in its second weekend.

India's box office journey so far

The film opened with Rs 3.75 crore from previews, followed by a solid first Friday collection of Rs 12.25 crore. The weekend performance peaked on Sunday with Rs 23 crore, marking the strongest single-day figure of its first week. However, collections dipped significantly on Monday, bringing in Rs 6.75 crore, and remained in the lower single digits through midweek.

By the end of its first week, the film had accumulated Rs 84.40 crore in India's net collections. The second weekend brought a revival in numbers, with Rs 5.75 crore on the second Friday, Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday, indicating improved footfalls over the weekend.

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy eyes Rs 100 cr in India, crosses Rs 135 cr worldwide

Reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan

Bhooth Bangla has also drawn attention for reuniting Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after more than a decade. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film was among the most anticipated releases of 2026, largely due to the duo’s successful past collaborations in the comedy genre.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, strengthening its commercial backing and distribution scale.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming slate

Following Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, an ensemble comedy-action film directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features a large cast, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
White House dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What happened?
Raghu Rai
PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
Strait of Hormuz
Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Hormuz
congress pawan khera
Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
char dham yatra
Over 2.38 lakh devotees throng Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand
PM Modi news
PM to visit Sikkim on April 27-28, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr
7 Indian National Parks
This state has the highest number of national parks in India - Check
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
Trump cabinet was target: Acting AG on WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films
Vihaan Samat
Vihaan Samat pens emotional note after his mother’s passing