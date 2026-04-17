Bhooth Bangla X review: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy sparks split verdict online — see what netizens are saying

New Delhi: Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have reunited for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which hit theatres on April 17, 2026.

Paid previews for the film began on April 16 from 9 PM onwards. The movie has garnered mixed reactions, leaving the internet divided. While some users criticised the dialogues, others expressed excitement at seeing Akshay return to a classic entertainer.

Netizens react to Bhooth Bangla

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A user shared their reaction on X, writing, “#BhoothBangla first half is a complete laugh riot. It surely exceeds expectations. Priyadarshan is back in his zone with the OG star cast. Yes, old iconic dialogues are recreated, but it’s just 5–10% of the punches. The story moves forward from the second half.”

#BhootBangla first half is a complete laugh riot. Surely exceeds expectations. Priyadarshan is back in his zone with the OG starcast. Yes old iconic dialogues are recreated but it's just 5-10% of the punches. Now story moves forward from the second half. #BhootBanglaReview pic.twitter.com/3tdjQdKgGF — Malhar April 16, 2026

Another user appreciated the film but was not happy with the casting: “Final verdict of Bhooth Bangla:

First 40% – pure comedy

Next 10% – shifts into suspense mode

50%–95% – feels like a full serious mode

Last 5% – back to comedy

I wish Bhoot Bangla came out 10 years ago.



Unpopular opinion — watching Priyadarshan sir’s style again feels nostalgic, but also a bit sad… that our childhood entertainer now feels stretched. Still, his humour? Bang on.#BhootBangla is horror + comedy. Story milegi, but don’t… — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) April 16, 2026

Overall, a good watch, but the casting felt off. Wamiqa Gabbi didn’t quite fit for me. This could’ve been a great chance to introduce a fresh face.”

A third user compared it to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, writing: “I wish Bhooth Bangla came out 10 years ago.

Unpopular opinion — watching Priyadarshan sir’s style again feels nostalgic, but also a bit sad that our childhood entertainer now feels stretched. Still, his humour? Bang on.

#BhoothBangla is horror + comedy. There is a story, but don’t go in expecting Bhool Bhulaiyaa-level magic.”

Another comment read: “The first half of Bhooth Bangla is good so far. It feels like Akshay Kumar is under a lot of pressure to deliver comedy and ends up overdoing a few bits unnecessarily. Still, it’s engaging and not boring at all. Now at interval, things are getting serious — let’s see how the second half turns out.”

First half of Bhooth Bangla is good so far



Feels like Akshay Kumar is under a lot of pressure to deliver comedy ends up overdoing a few bits unnecessarily.



Still, it’s engaging and not boring at all.



Now at interval, things are getting serious… let’s see how the second half… pic.twitter.com/HtvsA3AElo — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) April 16, 2026

#BhoothBangla REVIEW

(4.5/5)



1st Half —The first half is so good, I honestly can’t express it properly. The comedy is just next level. Every scene between AkshayKumar,Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav is a masterpiece - you’ll be laughing non-stop.#Tabbu also shines… pic.twitter.com/cAje2VKeia — MR. ABHAY (@FilmoriaHub) April 16, 2026

A social media user wrote in their review: “Watched #BhoothBangla last night, and must admit — Priyadarshan has put his soul into this one. It captures comedy, confusion, and the ghostly world well — be it black magic or demons. Good research makes the work easier!

Watched #BhoothBangla last night, and must admit - Priyadarshan has put his soul to this one: it not only captured comedy & confusion but also the ghostly world well, be it black magic or demons leading the pack, a good research makes the work easy! @akshaykumar has experiment… pic.twitter.com/GurIVRitvo — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) April 15, 2026

Akshay Kumar has experimented with his role, which is interesting to see. Tabu’s classical dance had my heart, while late Asrani, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav have once again created magic with their comic timing. Mithila Palkar is cute as Akshay’s sister, while Wamiqa Gabbi brings innocence to her role and shares decent chemistry with him. The first half makes you laugh, while the second keeps you hooked as the mystery unfolds. Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, and others are solid in supporting roles. It’s good that Ekta Kapoor gave Priyadarshan the creative freedom to tell the story his way.”

Bhooth Bangla storyline

Bhooth Bangla (2026) is a Hindi horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. It revolves around Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), who inherits an old ancestral mansion in Mangalpur. Despite warnings about a feared bride-snatching spirit named Vadhusur, he decides to convert the property into a wedding venue for his sister.

What follows is a series of chaotic supernatural incidents rooted in local legends, blending scares with humour as the situation quickly spirals out of control.

Box office expectations

Early bookings and preview shows suggest that Bhooth Bangla is off to a strong start at the box office. According to Hindustan Times, trade experts estimate the film could earn around Rs 12–14 crore in India on day one. With preview collections included, the opening may reach approximately Rs 15–17 crore.

This would make it the second-biggest Bollywood opening of the year after Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly earned Rs 145 crore on its first day.