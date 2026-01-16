Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Daldal’ Teaser Out; Crime Thriller To Premiere On THIS Date

Mumbai: The makers of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Daldal' on Friday unveiled the teaser and announced the premiere date of the upcoming crime-thriller, taking audiences into the dark and gripping world of crime.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows Bhumi Pednekkar as Rita Ferreira, Mumbai Crime Branch's newly appointed DCP, as she finds herself facing a cold-blooded killer in a high-stakes game of survival. Alongside Pednekkar, the series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles.

Daldal is set to premiere on Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 30.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The teaser opens to focus on DCP Rita Ferreira, a cop driven by justice yet haunted by guilt and the demons of her past, as she is drawn into a chilling pursuit of a cold-blooded killer. The teaser plunges audiences into a world filled with violence and psychological dread.

It reveals victims brutally murdered - wrists slashed; mouths grotesquely stuffed with raw pieces of meat, mobile phones, and other objects; each crime exposing a deeply twisted psyche. As the investigation deepens, Rita finds herself caught between the savagery of the case and her own inner turmoil, while also confronting biases within the force.

"Daldal is not just a crime suspense story, but a powerful exploration of trauma and morality," the makers said, as per a press release.

"Daldal isn't your typical psychological crime thriller. It goes beyond the conventional whodunnit to ask 'why' - weaving together themes of trauma, vulnerability, and resilience into its very fabric," said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Series creator and producer Suresh Triveni added, "What compelled me most about Daldal was its exploration of morality and the often-overlooked emotional and psychological origins behind violence, rather than just the act itself. This is a story about guilt, identity, and unresolved wounds, told through the lens of a crime investigation that feels deeply unsettling yet personal.

Based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling book 'Bhendi Bazaar', the series - an Abundantia Entertainment production- is created by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Triveni.

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, it is written by Triveni alongside Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, Priya Saggi and Hussain Haidry.