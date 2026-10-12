/Big hits of 2026 & most-anticipated releases of second half: Hanuman Ansh, Vvan to Ramayana

The calendar says October, but the year’s biggest releases aren’t done with us yet. The second half of 2026 has already delivered its share of water-cooler moments, and the final stretch is stacked with the titles people have been counting down to for months, some for years. Studios are saving their heaviest hitters for the holiday run, game publishers are racing to claim a spot under the tree, and the usual end-of-year rush is more crowded than ever. Here’s a look at what’s arrived, what’s still on the way, and which releases are worth clearing your schedule for.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh, made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, amassed massive success, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark and creating a solid impact. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karoli Baba, also known as Neem Karoli Baba or Maharaj ji. Hanuman Ansh features Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had an all-India theatrical release by Cinepolis.
The Paradise brings on screen Natural Star Nani in a never-seen-before avatar, completely rustic, raw, and powerful. The Telugu period action drama film is directed by Srikanth Odela and was one of the highly-awaited releases this year. The movie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by CH Sai and editing by Navin Nooli.
Nagabandham starring Virat Karrna is a drama inspired by the lesser-known mythological story from India’s culture. Directed by Abhishek Nama, and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film is brought to life by Virat Karrna in the lead, along with Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Rishabh Sawhney in pivotal roles.
Nayyi Navelli is a comedy horror film written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and directed by Balaji Mohan. It stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. The film marks Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan's directorial debut in Bollywood. Nayyi Navelli is set to release in theatres on October 16, 2026 coinciding with the Dussehra festival.
Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, has emerged as one of the most successful films in recent times, successfully delivering the big-screen leap of one of India’s biggest cult franchises. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.
Vvan is an upcoming horror-comedy that will bring together Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time on the big screen. Backed by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with TVF Motion Pictures and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film will arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026.
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a fantasy thriller film directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. It is inspired by Van Devi Temple and its folklore.
Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh will star in Amazon MGM Studio’s upcoming theatrical venture, Raftaar. It follows a story of two individuals against the backdrop of a startup venture in a competitive education world and how their careers and personal lives get intertwined. The film is gearing up for release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.
Mysaa is pan-Indian cinema’s first women-led action film starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film will feature Rashmika in a fierce, power-packed avatar in an intense story. The film is helmed by Rawindra Pulle and backed by Unformula Films and is likely to be released this year.
Shah Rukh Khan’s next big action blockbuster, King, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It will also star Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in lead roles. The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and helmed by Siddharth Anand and is all set to release on December 24, 2026.
Ramayana is one of the biggest films of Indian cinema, bringing one of the greatest epics to life with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film’s part 1 is set to hit theatres during Diwali this year on November 5, 2026.
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