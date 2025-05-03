Bobby Deol Flaunts Intense Fitness Routine At 56, Gears Up To Play Aurangzeb In 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'



Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol can give any young fitness enthusiast a run for their money even at 56, and the reason is his "everyday discipline".

From weight training to running on the treadmill to strength training, the 'Daaku Maharaaj' actor used social media to share a glimpse of his fitness routine, for which his mantra is "everyday discipline".

His latest Instagram video is proof that a lot of hard work goes behind an impressive appearance on the screen.

Bobby left everyone awestruck with his impeccable physique and chiseled abs as Abrar in 'Animal'.

Work-wise, Bobby will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited period action entertainer, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", where he will essay the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Admiring his performance in the movie, maker A M Jyothi Krishna said that Bobby left him "speechless".

Taking to his X, the director penned his thoughts on Bobby saying, "It was an absolute pleasure working with the talented @thedeol garu! His dedication, commitment, and brilliance have elevated #HariHaraVeeraMallu to new heights. His powerful performance has left me speechless. Get ready to witness greatness on the big screen!”

"Expect the unexpected, as the one and only @PawanKalyan garu brings the legend to life!," he added.

Produced by A Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is touted to be an epic tale of adventure during the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb.

The drama sheds light on India’s complex socio-economic landscape during the period when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese exploited the country's riches.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, and Nassar in crucial roles, along with Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in ancillary roles.

The project will enjoy camera work by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., production design by Thota Tharani, editing by Praveen K. L., and music by M. M. Keeravani.

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is expected to reach the big screen on May 9.