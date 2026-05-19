Bobby Deol’s intense retro-rockstar avatar returns as makers announce Bandar trailer release on May 21

New Delhi: Bobby Deol’s much-anticipated film Bandar is gearing up for release. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2026.

Bandar is among the most awaited films of 2026, and every new reveal from the project has continued to build excitement among fans. Marking the first collaboration between Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap, the film has already generated massive buzz. Its explosive teaser and first song offered a glimpse into its gritty, chaotic, and intense world, leaving audiences intrigued.

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With anticipation growing rapidly and the release date inching closer, the makers are now gearing up for the next big reveal. The grand and explosive trailer of Bandar will be unveiled on May 21.

The film’s teaser had already sparked major conversations on social media with Bobby Deol’s wild retro-rockstar avatar, gritty visuals, emotional chaos, and the dark, unpredictable world crafted by the makers. The trailer is expected to offer another powerful glimpse into the intense world of Bandar.

Also Read: ‘Bandar’ first song out: Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi’s romantic track ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ hints at emotional darkness beneath chaos

The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s first track, Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai. The song features Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, highlighting their romance and subtle chemistry. It presents a softer yet emotionally dangerous side of Bobby Deol’s character, showing him vulnerable and deeply in love.

Singer-composer Vishal Mishra continues his successful streak in romantic music after delivering popular tracks like Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the duo behind acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab.

Produced by Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, Bandar is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.