Bollywood big releases lined-up for 2021 - Take a look!

New Delhi: With just a few months to new year's, a host of Bollywood Box office stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have mega-releases planned on prominent dates. Mark your 2021 calendar and get set ready to watch a bevy of Hindi movies lined-up for release next year.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is expected to have a Diwali release. Reuniting with his 'Bharat' co-star Disha Patani for this one, the movie was scheduled to hit theatres in May 2020. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is directed by Prabhudheva and is the third collaboration between Khan and the director, after superhits like 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles and is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Laal Singh Chaddha

A Christmas treat, despite being delayed, remains just as highly anticipated. Aamir Khan's intriguing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been slated for December 2021 to bring to India the heartwarming tale of the 1994 Hollywood title 'Forrest Gump'. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the original which featured Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Scheduled to be shot across various locations in India and abroad, it came to an unprecedented halt due to the pandemic.

BellBottom

Easily the most awaited film since we laid eyes on Akshay Kumar's classy first look in November last year, 'BellBottom' is set to release on April 2, 2021. An espionage thriller set in the 1980s, the film is currently on floors in Scotland under the illustrious Pooja Entertainment banner in association with Emmay Entertainment. Apart from Akshay Kumar playing a spy, 'BellBottom' also stars 'War'-actor Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, along with Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. Produced by Bollywood stalwarts Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film promises to be an entertaining watch inspired by a series of plane hijacks in the 80s that shocked the country.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' is set to hit theatres on August 13, 2021, in the highly sought-after independence week. Touted to bring to life an untold story that will make every Indian proud, the film is a biographical sports drama directed by Amit Sharma. Inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian national football team coach and manager, 'Maidaan' will portray the golden phase of the country's football career. Along with Devgn in the lead, the film will feature Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, and is co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Rakshabandhan

Another power-packed punch to look out for from superstar Akshay Kumar is 'Rakshabandhan', set to hit theatres in November next year. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film fittingly celebrates the warmth and love of a brother-sister bond. Admittedly one of the "quickest films he has signed", Kumar has an emotional connection to the project due to his sister Alka Bhatia presenting and producing the film. Co-produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Films and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Alka Bhatia, this one is a special film for many as it celebrates the beauty of relationships.