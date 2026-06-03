Bollywood brain teaser of the day: Which 2016 film showed fictionalized account of India's 2011 cricket World Cup win?

Brain teaser of the day: In this series, let's test our cinema lovers' knowledge about movies and trivia related to it. So, if you love watching movies, notice minute details or are a pro in observing 'peak details' by the filmmaker or writer - this can be a fun quiz game for you.

What are brain teasers?

A brain teaser can be defined as a type of puzzle or riddle which challenges your critical thinking or problem-solving ability. The riddles or brain teasers push you to go beyond the obvious and hunt for some hints to arrive at an answer.

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Below, check out today's 'Bollywood brain teaser' of the day and scratch your head for the correct answer.

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Which 2016 film showed fictionalized account of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup win?

Answer: MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Did, you try hard to think about this answer, or was it an easy one?

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About MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a sports biopic directed and co-written by Neeraj Pandey. The movie covers life of former Test, ODI and T20I captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role in the movie which also stars Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.

Dhoni biopic went on to become a huge commercial success and late Sushant's acting chops won him accolades. He was lauded by one and sundry as he displayed superlative performance.

The film chronicles the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.

The movie is made on the budget of Rs 104 crore (US$12 million) and earned around Rs 216 crore (US$23 million). Globally, the film made an estimated Rs 219 million (US$2.3 million) in its opening weekend from 60 countries. In 2016, Bollywood film to debut above $1 million, following Sultan and Fan.