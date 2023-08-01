Bollywood News: Abhishek Bachchan Drops New 'Ghoomer' Motion Poster - Check Trailer Release Date

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday unveiled a new motion poster of his upcoming drama film ‘Ghoomer’. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the post and wrote, “Sport is what makes life worth living. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!”

In the poster, the ‘Bol Bachchan’ actor could be seen holding a cricket ball with an intense look on his face. The post also features him standing behind actor Saiyami Kher.

'Ghoomer' portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. Helmed by R Balki, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.

‘Ghoomer’ also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. In the motion poster, makers have confirmed that the official trailer of the film will be unveiled in two days.

‘Ghoomer’ is all set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). It will be screened on August 12 at Hoyts, Docklands.

Excited about the film's premiere at IFFM, Abhishek and Balki in a join statement said, "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer' is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to the sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It's only fitting for a film that believes that 'Sport makes life worth living' to be launched in the sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of 'Ghoomer'."

Saiyami added, "I am thrilled and extremely honoured that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I'm so glad it's finally come true. For me this film is much beyond the sport. It's a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching this film at IFFM for the first time. Couldn't have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shane Warne to showcase our film."

