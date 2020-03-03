Bollywood news: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor introduce each other in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

New Delhi: Introducing each other`s characters from their upcoming flick `Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar`, actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared the sketch posters of the movie.

The actors took to Instagram to share the posters of each other`s characters.

Taking the lead, Arjun Kapoor shared the first poster of the flick featuring Parineeti Chopra in a geeky look donning spectacles."Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee`s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf," captioned Kapoor.

Following her co-star, Chopra then shared a character poster of Arjun Kapoor as a police officer."My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee`s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020 @sapfthefilm @yrf," Chopra captioned the picture.

The film `Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar` is being helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Besides Kapoor and Chopra, the film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is slated to hit theatres on March 20.