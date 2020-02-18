Bollywood News: Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 release date locked – Watch

New Delhi: The 2005 blockbuster rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli' starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan is now getting a sequel with 'Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari playing the leads.

Interesting, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will also have Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan playing important roles. The film will be directed by Varun Sharma and the makers have now announced its release date through a video.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: Release date finalized... #BuntyAurBabli2 - starring #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari - to release on 26 June 2020... Directed by Varun V Sharma... Produced by Aditya Chopra... Link:

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will be produced by YRF honcho Aditya Chopra.

The film will hit the screens on Jun2 26, 2020. The 2005 flick was loved by the audiences and had superhit music to back it. The venture was directed by Shaad Ali.