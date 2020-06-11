हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan releases new 'masked' poster of 'Coolie No.1' amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier, 'Coolie No.1' was set to release in May but due to the pandemic outbreak, it has been pushed towards the second half of the year. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in daddy and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and is a remake of the 1995 classic by the same name. The original was also helmed by David Dhawan. It featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. 

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus scare, all film and television shoots were halted. Now with unlock 1 phase, gvovernment has eased out some relaxation is in place. However, there is still a long way to go and social distancing is the norm of the day.

Therefore, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, Varun shared the latest 'masked' poster of 'Coolie No.1' where the actor can be seen with his face covered with the mask, hinting at following social distancing and following the guidelines.

Earlier, the film was set to release in May but due to the pandemic outbreak, it has now been pushed towards the second half of the year. 

It also features actors like Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania in pivotal parts.

 

 

