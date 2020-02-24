Bollywood News: YRF joins forces with Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has not got Yash Raj Films on board as distributors. Yes! the Prabhudeva directorial will now be distributed by YRF and jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan respectively.

'Radhe' will see Salman in a never-seen-before avatar. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: BIGGG NEWS... Yash Raj Films #YRF to distribute #Radhe in #India and #Overseas... Stars #SalmanKhan... Directed by Prabhu Dheva.

'Radhe' features Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Randeep will be seen playing an antagonist in the entertainer, reportedly. Also, it is learnt that Sallu Bhai's 'Kick' and 'Race 3' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez will have a special dance number in 'Radhe', however, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Former 'Bigg Boss'winner Gautam Gulati will also been seen in the movie besides, veteran actress Zarina Wahab, Govind Namdev and singer Arjun Kanungo.