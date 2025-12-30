Bollywood Vs Beijing: Why Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Teaser Infuriates China, Triggers Diplomatic Firestorm

New Delhi/Beijing: The upcoming Bollywood film ‘Battle of Galwan’ has led to a diplomatic stir even before its release. China has criticised the teaser and disputed its depiction of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Beijing has emphasised the role of its troops in defending national sovereignty. It has accused India of crossing the border first during the confrontation.

Starring Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumala Santosh Babu, the movie shows the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in response to Chinese aggression in Galwan. Set to hit theaters on April 17, 2026, the teaser has caught the dragon’s attention, with Chinese media describing it as a provocation.

The Global Times published an extensive report on the teaser, asserting that no cinematic dramatisation can rewrite history or undermine the PLA’s resolve to protect Chinese territory. It said that Khan, who is equally popular in China for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, often faces criticism from Chinese netizens when his roles exaggerate or dramatise historical events.

Teaser Draws Strong Reactions

Khan’s portrayal of Colonel Babu highlights the officer’s role in the Galwan Valley clash. The Global Times reported that some Chinese netizens likened the teaser to a scene from Game of Thrones, questioning its authenticity. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, one Kingning Riu v commented that the film was “completely different from actual facts”, while another user, Situka 98, mocked the media hype, stating, “When history falls short, Bollywood steps in.”

China’s foreign ministry has reiterated that the Galwan Valley lies on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of the China-India border, where Chinese troops have been patrolling for years. The Global Times further claimed that since April, Indian troops have undertaken “unilateral” construction activities, including roads and bridges, along the LAC, prompting repeated Chinese protests.

Films And Nationalist Sentiment

The daily has quoted a Chinese military expert alleging that India using films to stir nationalist sentiment is unsurprising, reflecting a long-standing cultural and political tradition. He emphasised that cinematic “dramatisation” cannot alter the fundamental facts of the Galwan incident.

According to him, Indian troops crossed the border first, while the PLA defended Chinese territory as required by law.

He highlighted the bravery of officers like Qi Fabao and Chen Hongjun, stating that their actions symbolise the steadfast commitment of China’s new generation of soldiers to protecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Chinese troops perform their duties under extremely challenging mountainous conditions, facing threats without hesitation, which strengthens public confidence and has a lasting impact on society,” Song said.

The Galwan Clash: June 2020

In June 2020, violent clashes erupted in the Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese soldiers as a result of escalating tensions along the border since May. On the night of June 15-16, during disengagement at Patrol Point 14, Chinese forces attacked the Indian patrol party using iron rods, stones and spiked clubs.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives, including Colonel Santosh Babu.

While India officially acknowledged its casualties, Beijing initially kept details under wraps. Later, it confirmed four fatalities, though some reports suggest over 40 Chinese soldiers may have died. The clash became part of a prolonged standoff along the LAC, heightening tensions between the two countries.