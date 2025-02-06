New Delhi: Prime Video hosted a special screening of the critically acclaimed original film The Mehta Boys ahead of its global premiere. Marking the highly anticipated directorial debut of the legendary Boman Irani, the film presents a touching tale of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly forced to spend 48 hours together.

The star-studded evening saw the presence of the film’s remarkable cast, including Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup, along with producers Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, and Danesh Irani.

The evening witnessed a star-studded gathering of cinema’s renowned personalities, who came together to show their love and support for the movie, including Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty, Johny Lever, Anupam Kher, Juhi Chawla, Sushmita Sen, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ishaan Khatter, Ali Fazal, Vir Das, Javed Jaffrey, Fardeen Khan, Mona Singh, Sayani Gupta, Pratik Gandhi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, Ronit Roy and Rasika Dugal.

The star-studded screening was graced by the presence of Mrunal Thakur, Tisca Chopra, Chunky Panday, Mini Mathur, Kapil Sharma, Anushka Sen, Banita Sandhu, Ishwak Singh, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Abhay Verma. The event was also graced by celebrated filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nandita Das, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Gurmmeet Singh, Vasan Bala, Anand Tiwari, and other distinguished guests from the film fraternity showering love on this heartfelt movie.

Having earned recognitions at prestigious festivals such as IFFI Goa and IFF Berlin, including the coveted Best Feature Film at Chicago South Asian Film festival — The Mehta Boys has been celebrated across the world for its endearing story.

Directed and produced by Boman Irani, co-produced by Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP.

The film is co-written by Irani and Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris. The Mehta Boys is set for its exclusive global premiere on Prime Video on February 7.