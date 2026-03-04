Boong, the first-ever Indian film to win a BAFTA, returns to cinemas on March 6; Trailer out now

New Delhi: The makers of the critically acclaimed film Boong, the first-ever Indian film to win a BAFTA honour, have unveiled its trailer, offering a moving glimpse into a heartfelt story that has put Indian cinema on the global stage.

The film will return to cinemas on March 6, inviting audiences to experience its magic once again on the big screen.

Boong created history after winning the BAFTA honour in the Best Children’s & Family Film category at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, becoming the first Indian film to achieve this prestigious recognition and marking a landmark moment for Indian cinema worldwide.

About Boong

Written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film follows the story of a young boy named Boong who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his absentee father back home would be the most special present. His search for his father disrupts his world but ultimately culminates in an unexpected gift.

Set in Manipur, Boong tells a heartwarming story of family, hope, and resilience. It follows the journey of a young boy, played by Gugun Kipgen, who dreams of reuniting his fragmented family.

The newly released trailer offers a touching glimpse into this tender narrative, blending the innocence of childhood with emotionally resonant storytelling. Rooted in regional Indian storytelling yet universal in its themes, the film celebrates family, resilience, and hope.

Boong has travelled across prestigious global platforms and earned widespread acclaim. The film secured the BAFTA honour while competing alongside major international titles such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco, further underscoring its global appeal. The BAFTA-winning film returns to cinemas on March 6.

Manipuri film Boong wins BAFTA

The film, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, won at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026). The historic achievement sparked nationwide celebrations, with Bollywood celebrities taking to social media to share their pride.

Priyanka Chopra called the win a moment for stories that deserve to be “seen, celebrated and remembered,” congratulating director Lakshmipriya Devi and the entire Boong team. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and other stars also lauded the film’s success, highlighting the growing global recognition of regional Indian cinema.