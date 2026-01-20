Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008612https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/border-2-advance-booking-collection-sunny-deol-varun-dhawan-starrer-beats-dhurandhar-crosses-rs-4-56-cr-on-day-1-3008612.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBorder 2 Advance Booking Collection: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-Starrer BEATS Dhurandhar, Crosses Rs 4.56 Cr On Day 1
BORDER 2

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-Starrer BEATS Dhurandhar, Crosses Rs 4.56 Cr On Day 1

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-Starrer BEATS Dhurandhar, Crosses Rs 4.56 Cr On Day 1Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: The buzz is high for the upcoming patriotic movie 'Border 2' - a sequel to filmmaker JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. The recent outing is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh and is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. As expectations from this ensemble-cast backed movie are sky-high, let's take a look at how the advance booking scene look like.

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection

The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning and for 7257 shows 53526 tickets are already sold, as per Sacnilk, the trade tracking site. This takes the All India tally to Rs 1.69 Cr ( without blocked seats).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With blocked seats, the tally stands at Rs 45570175 (4.56 Cr).  According to HT, as of Tuesday morning, the advance booking trend has paced up with around 2K tickets being sold per hour on BookMyShow.

Sunny Deol's Jaat had earned Rs 2.4 Crore in advance booking and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had collected just Rs 1 crore for its first day. Dhurandhar got a massive opening of Rs 28 crore and Gadar 2 earned Rs 40 crore on its opening day. 

About Border 2

One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. It promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border,  stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

Now, all eyes are on Border 2 release. As of now advance bookings, it is a healthy sign for its opening-day collections. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore crorepati beggar
Meet Indore’s Crorepati Beggar: Man Who Lends To Jewellers While Still Begging
USA Tariff
New Delhi’s Power Play: UN's Decline In Trump's Global Shakeup
Donald Trump
Explained | Can Europe’s Trade Bazooka Stop Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats?
India-UAE agreement
India-UAE Defence Pact Signed In Al Nahyan's Swift Delhi Visit
‪Farooq Abdullah‬
‘Kashmiri Pandits Will Never Return Permanently To Valley’: Farooq Abdullah
AAP
Only AAP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Army
What The Army’s Swadeshi Firefighting Bot Is and Why It Matters
Bhagwant Mann
Congress, Akali Dal And BJP Have Looted Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Technology
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India With Dual AMOLED Displays: Check Price
Artemis II mission 2026
Next Stop, Moon: Heroes Circling Lunar Wonders!