Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-Starrer BEATS Dhurandhar, Crosses Rs 4.56 Cr On Day 1

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: The buzz is high for the upcoming patriotic movie 'Border 2' - a sequel to filmmaker JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. The recent outing is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh and is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. As expectations from this ensemble-cast backed movie are sky-high, let's take a look at how the advance booking scene look like.

The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning and for 7257 shows 53526 tickets are already sold, as per Sacnilk, the trade tracking site. This takes the All India tally to Rs 1.69 Cr ( without blocked seats).

With blocked seats, the tally stands at Rs 45570175 (4.56 Cr). According to HT, as of Tuesday morning, the advance booking trend has paced up with around 2K tickets being sold per hour on BookMyShow.

Sunny Deol's Jaat had earned Rs 2.4 Crore in advance booking and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had collected just Rs 1 crore for its first day. Dhurandhar got a massive opening of Rs 28 crore and Gadar 2 earned Rs 40 crore on its opening day.

About Border 2

One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. It promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

Now, all eyes are on Border 2 release. As of now advance bookings, it is a healthy sign for its opening-day collections.