BORDER 2

Border 2 advance booking ticket sales update: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama sells over 1 lakh tickets already, earns Rs 5.9 cr gross

Border 2 advance booking: Border 2’s day 1 advance booking gross has outspaced Sunny Deol’s last big release Jaat, which had earned Rs 2.4 crore in advance bookings.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Border 2 advance booking ticket sales update: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama sells over 1 lakh tickets already, earns Rs 5.9 cr grossPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Border 2 advance booking update: The massive war drama - Border 2 is just a day away from its big release and the excitement among fans is palpable. Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh - this is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. As the buzz is high, let's take a look at the Border 2 advance booking status on Day 1. 

ALSO READ: Border 2 early reviews, box office prediction: Netizens hail Sunny Deol-Starrer as an emotionally-loaded war drama, Check viral reactions

Border 2 advance booking Day 1

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Border 2 advance booking has opened and after almost 48 hours the film already sold over one lakh tickets - Rs 1,85139 gross tickets for 14054 shows in India ( without block seats).

Interestingly, if we take a the blocked seats into account then Rs 10, 2847796 [10.28 Cr] is the figure.

According to Pinkvilla report, Border 2 is pre-sales looks strong at the ticket windows.

Border 2 Movie Release, Cast

One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. It promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, it features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

