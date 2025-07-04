Border 2: Ahan Shetty Unveils Gritty Soldier Avatar In FIRST Look - Check Pic
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles, the film will theatres on January 23, 2026.
The cast of Border 2 is currently busy shooting for the film in Pune. On Friday, Ahan Shetty shared his picture from the sets, donning a soldier's uniform.
A few hours ago, Ahan's co-star Varun Dhawan shared an image which features the former's hand covered with mud, a striking symbol of the raw, real portrayal of soldiers at the border. Varun also shared a similar image of his own hand covered in mud.
Backed by a stellar production team, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films.
The sequel promises to carry forward the iconic legacy of Border, celebrating the heroism, sacrifice, and unshakable spirit of India's soldiers.
'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026.
