Border 2: Akshaye Khanna In Sunny Deol-Diljit Dosanjh starrer? Ghar Kab Aaoge Still Triggers Buzz After...; Producer Nidhi Dutta Reveals...

As Border 2 prepares to continue the tradition of J.P. Dutta's classic war drama, rumours about the actors have been circulating on social media. Fans quickly questioned whether other well-known characters, like Akshaye Khanna, would also return, as Sunny Deol was the only connection to the first Border. Following the release of Border 2's first single, Ghar Kab Aaoge, a still from the song went viral due to an actor's strong similarity to Akshaye Khanna, which heightened the rumours. Fans speculated that the actor would be making a special cameo in the upcoming war movie because of the synchronicity and the recent success of Dhurandhar.

Producer Nidhi Dutta, however, has now debunked the rumours.

Will Akshaye Khanna be a part of Border 2?

Speaking with Zoom, Nidhi Dutta- co-producer of Border 2- clearly refuted the speculations. When asked if Akshaye would be a part of the upcoming movie, she said that it is not true and that they did not reach out to him.

Who is Nidhi Dutta?

Nidhi is the elder daughter of seasoned director J.P. Dutta, who is leading the franchise while adhering to the sentimental and nationalistic values that characterised the first Border.

Border 2 presents a new cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, all of whom honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, but Sunny Deol continues to be the lone actor connecting the two movies.

Why did fans speculate Akshaye Kumar's return to Border 2?

The buzz started on January 2 when Ghar Kab Aaoge was launched in Tanot and Longewala in Jaisalmer. The song was released in front of thousands of fans, BSF officers, and their families, which gave the occasion more emotional significance.

Viewers observed an actor who looked like Akshaye Khanna in one part of the song, which sparked speculation on the internet about a potential cameo. But the person in question is a completely different actor, and it seems that their similarities to Akshaye are entirely coincidental.