Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012945https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/border-2-box-office-collection-day-11-sunny-deol-starrer-eyes-rs-300-cr-in-india-crosses-rs-370-cr-worldwide-3012945.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBorder 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol-starrer eyes Rs 300 cr in India, crosses Rs 370 cr worldwide!
BORDER 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol-starrer eyes Rs 300 cr in India, crosses Rs 370 cr worldwide!

Border 2 box office collection: Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol-starrer eyes Rs 300 cr in India, crosses Rs 370 cr worldwide!Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora. The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border.

Border 2 box office collection day 11

On Day 10, Border 2 earned Rs 275.39 crore in India net. With this momentum, the movie is set to officially enter the Rs 300 crore club by the end of its second weekend. According to HT, the film registered a decent collection over the weekend, raking in around Rs 51 crore net over the three days. Therefore, the cumulative gross earnings stand at Rs 372 crore, with Rs 329 crore coming from the domestic market and Rs 43 crore attributed to overseas business.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Border 2 cast

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.

The original film was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The film reportedly did not get a release in six Gulf countries—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—due to its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative. 

In fact, Bhushan Kumar also shared a major confirmation regarding Border 3 in the pipeline. 

Border 2 box office collection, Border 2 collection, Border 2, Sunny Deol

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran protests
Nearly 3,000 dead in anti-Khamenei protests: President’s office publishes list
Dy CM Sunetra Pawar
Sunetra Pawar visits Yashwantrao Chavan memorial; follows Ajit Pawar’s legacy
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result Today 02-02-2026 SHORTLY LIVE
Delhi NCR weather alert
Delhi-NCR weather: Fog in several areas, AQI in THIS category | Check forecast
India Post GDS
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 begins today: Apply now at indiapostgdsonline
Nipah virus outbreak India
Explained | Why Nipah virus outbreak in India is setting off global alarm bell
Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz: why it is important for global energy security
Iran US tensions
Iran missiles pose 'serious threat' to US bases, Gulf allies warn Washington
J&K news
Earthquake measuring 4.8 with epicentre in central Budgam shakes Kashmir
LCA Tejas Mk1A Fighter Aircraft
Self-reliance a myth? Tejas Mk1A jet ‘indigenous’ in name, Israel tech runs it