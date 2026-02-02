Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol-starrer eyes Rs 300 cr in India, crosses Rs 370 cr worldwide!

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora. The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border.

Border 2 box office collection day 11

On Day 10, Border 2 earned Rs 275.39 crore in India net. With this momentum, the movie is set to officially enter the Rs 300 crore club by the end of its second weekend. According to HT, the film registered a decent collection over the weekend, raking in around Rs 51 crore net over the three days. Therefore, the cumulative gross earnings stand at Rs 372 crore, with Rs 329 crore coming from the domestic market and Rs 43 crore attributed to overseas business.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Border 2 cast

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.

The original film was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The film reportedly did not get a release in six Gulf countries—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—due to its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative.

In fact, Bhushan Kumar also shared a major confirmation regarding Border 3 in the pipeline.

Border 2 box office collection, Border 2 collection, Border 2, Sunny Deol