BORDER 2

Border 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore, earns...

Border 2 Box Office Day 2: Border 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 classic starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, hit theaters on 23 January 2026 and opened with a solid Rs 30 crore on its first day - Here's how much it earned on its second day.

 

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Border 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore, earns...(Image: IMDb)

Border 2 Day 2 Collection: Sunny Deol’s return in Border 2 ignited the box office on its opening day, pulling in a staggering Rs 30 crore.

Directed and co-written by Anurag Singh, the film serves as the official follow-up to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 masterpiece. By revisiting the intense events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the sequel combines modern high-octane action with the deep-seated patriotism that made the original a household name.

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office Collection

Border 2 roared to a powerful start, impressively outperforming 2025’s top box office opener, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. While Dhurandhar debuted at Rs 28 crore, Sunny Deol’s latest war epic comfortably surpassed that mark.

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar Day 2 Box Office Collection

Building on its massive debut, the war epic Border 2 has now earned Rs 35.5 crore in India net collections on its second day, bringing its total to a staggering Rs 65.5 crore. This significant surge highlights momentum as it heads into the Republic Day holiday.

Also Read | Border 2 movie review: Emotion-driven patriotism carries this lengthy yet impactful war drama

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar Day 2 Box Office Comparison

On the other hand, the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, had earned Rs 32 crore on its second day at the box office.

Beyond the lead trio of Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the cast includes Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in key roles. The production also features an appearance by Varun Dhawan, rounding out the film's extensive ensemble.

Read Here | Border 2 Cast Salary: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Or Diljit Dosnajh - Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In This Patriotic War Drama?

 

Border And Dharmendra's Connection

During the launch of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' at the Tanot frontier in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol became visibly moved while discussing his tie to the original Border, as reported by ANI. Speaking to BSF jawans and the media, he explained that the 1997 film was actually inspired by his father Dharmendra’s 1964 war classic, Haqeeqat, which he said had a "profound impact" on him as a child.

Explaining his motivation, Deol shared that he always intended to create a film that mirrored the impact of his father's work. "I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J.P. Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," he stated. He noted that he collaborated with J.P. Dutta to focus on the Battle of Longewala because the subject was deeply personal to him and held significant meaning for the soldiers in attendance.

Directed by Anuraj Singh, Border 2 hit theatres on January 23, 2026 

