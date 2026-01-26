Advertisement
BORDER 2

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol-starrer outshines ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Dhurandhar’ with Rs 129.89 crore weekend

Border 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s war drama rakes in Rs 129.89 crore over its opening weekend, surpassing Chhaava and Dhurandhar.

|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol-starrer outshines ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Dhurandhar’ with Rs 129.89 crore weekend(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: Sunny Deol's starrer 'Border 2' seems to have turned the box office into a battleground, and the actor is clearly emerging as the winner.

The film's opening weekend has now surpassed both 'Chhaava' and the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' in terms of weekend collections.

'Chhaava,' which hit theatres in February last year, earned Rs 121.43 crore in its opening weekend, while 'Dhurandhar,' which released in December, minted Rs 106.50 crore. However, Border 2 has outperformed both, marking a strong start for the multi-starrer war epic.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Border 2 opened with solid numbers on Friday, collecting Rs 32.10 crore. By the end of the weekend, the film had raked in a total of Rs 129.89 crore. Sunday alone brought in Rs 57.20 crore for the film. Republic Day numbers on Monday are expected to go even higher.

The strong public response, according to Adarsh, seems to have helped the film perform exceptionally well in mass circuits, where several theatres are operating at near full capacity. Even in big cities like Mumbai, where the film had a lukewarm start on Friday, footfalls improved significantly on Saturday.

Also Read | Border 2’s ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ Unveiled At Longewala, Internet Calls It An ‘Acceptable Remake’

The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fought together as one force. It also marks the return of Sunny Deol in uniform.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

