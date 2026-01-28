Border 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol's war drama witnesses a drop after Republic Day jump, worldwide earnings stand at Rs 270 cr
Border 2 box office collection day 5: Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.
Border 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol-led epic war drama Border 2 has managed to not just pull the crowd to theatres in large numbers but also woo the audiences with its powerful screenplay and performances. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora. The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border.
Border 2 box office collection day 5
As per Sacnilk (the trade tracking site), Border 2 collected Rs 19.50 crore (early estimates) in India, taking its domestic total to Rs 196.50 crore net and worldwide earnings to Rs 270.7 crore. The gross collection of Border 2 India is Rs 235.7 Cr. The war drama had an overall 24.82% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
Morning shows saw 11.21 per cent occupancy, followed by 24.22 per cent in the afternoon, 29.79 per cent in the evening, and 34.07 per cent during night shows.
On day 4, the movie registered strong jump in collection, earning around Rs 59-crore domestically on Republic Day, its fourth day in theatres.
Border 3 Confirmed
Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to X to share, “breakingnews… BHUSHAN KUMAR – NIDHI DUTTA JOIN FORCES FOR ‘BORDER 3’… After the phenomenal success of border2, which has registered an exceptional opening weekend at the boxoffice, bhushankumar [tseries] and nidhidutta [jpfilms] are set to carry the iconic franchise forward with border3. Further details about the third installment of border will be unveiled soon.”
#BreakingNews... BHUSHAN KUMAR - NIDHI DUTTA JOIN FORCES FOR 'BORDER 3'... After the phenomenal success of #Border2, which has registered an exceptional opening weekend at the boxoffice, #BhushanKumar [#TSeries] and #NidhiDutta [#JPFilms] are set to carry the iconic franchise… pic.twitter.com/cwG3G3kzLu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2026
About Border 2 cast
Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.
