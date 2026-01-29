Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMoviesBorder 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawans war drama crosses Rs 200 cr mark in India and set to enter Rs 300 cr club worldwide
BORDER 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Border 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama crosses Rs 200 cr mark in India and set to enter Rs 300 cr club worldwide

Border 2 box office collection day 6: The Sunny Deol-starrer managed to beat Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in opening-day collection.


 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Border 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama crosses Rs 200 cr mark in India and set to enter Rs 300 cr club worldwidePic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Border 2 box office collection day 6: Headlined by Sunny Deol, recently released Border 2 has turned out to be a crowd puller. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora. The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. 

Border 2 box office collection day 6

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol-starrer earned an estimated Rs 13 crore nett (early estimates) across all languages in India on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - taking the total tally to Rs 213 crore. The gross India collection is 239.75 crore.

Border 2 had an overall 16.78% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

The morning shows accounted for a 7.52% occupancy rate, while figures rose progressively through the afternoon at 17.27%, evening at 19.82%, and peaked during the night shows at 22.50% as per Sacnilk.

The movie is now eyeing to cross the Rs 250 crore mark in India where as worldwide, Border 2 has earned Rs 277 crore so far.

About Border 2 cast

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.

In fact, Bhushan Kumar also shared a major confirmation regarding Border 3 in the pipeline. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

