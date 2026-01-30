Border 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol-starrer witnesses a dip, rakes in Rs 13.14 cr

Border 2 box office collection day 7: The much-loved war drama Border 2 not only raked in huge moolah at the ticket windows but also got rave reviews for its performances. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora. The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border.

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol-starrer earned Rs 13.14 crore on Day 7. The overall Hindi occupancy dropped to 14.52%. The morning shows recorded 6.67% occupancy, rising to 14.23% in the afternoon, 17.05% in the evening, and peaking at 20.11% during the night shows.

Border 2's total daily collections in India stand at Rs 244.97 crore.

About Border 2 cast

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.

The original film was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The film reportedly did not get a release in six Gulf countries—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—due to its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative.

In fact, Bhushan Kumar also shared a major confirmation regarding Border 3 in the pipeline.