Border 2 box office collection: Bollywood top gun Sunny Deol's war saga Border 2 has turned out to be a money-spinner at the ticket windows - getting one of the best Republic Day weekend business over last few years. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora. The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border.

Border 2 box office collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned Rs 177 crore India net collection while the worldwide gross stands at Rs 247.2 crore so far. The epic war drama's India gross stands at Rs 212.2 crore in 4 days. Reportedly, the movie registered strong jump in collection, earning around Rs 59-crore domestically on Republic Day, its fourth day in theatres.

Renowned trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on his social media handle: IT'S A TSUNAMI – 'BORDER 2' RUNS RIOT AT THE BOXOFFICE... Last month, #Dhurandhar and now, #Border2 has brought joy, hope, confidence and optimism back in #Bollywood... The Sunday numbers are nothing short of SENSATIONAL.

Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are in a league of their own... In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are outstanding, with housefull boards making a strong comeback across circuits.

THIS IS IMPORTANT... No amount of online noise or social-media negativity – pre-release or post-release – has had any impact whatsoever on #Border2's business.

Like #Dhurandhar, the #Border2 boxoffice rampage once again proves that ground reality is what truly matters... When audiences connect, it reflects instantly in hourly ticket sales on #BMS... And boxoffice is what matters eventually, right?

With the national holiday today [Monday; Republic Day], #Border2 is set to strengthen its position with an extraordinary, winning *extended* weekend total.

#Border2 [Week 1] Fri 32.10 cr, Sat 40.59 cr, Sun 57.20 cr. Total: ₹ 129.89 cr.

#India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

About Border 2

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.