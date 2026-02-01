Border 2 Box Office Day 10: Sunny Deol starrer poised to cross Rs 300 crore mark

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh’s war drama Border 2 continues its strong run at the box office. On Day 10, the film earned Rs 21.7 crore, bringing its total to Rs 274.45 crore. With this momentum, the movie is set to officially enter the Rs 300 crore club by the end of its second weekend. However, it will fall short of entering the list of the top 10 highest second weekends in Bollywood history.

Star-Studded Cast and Production

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 features a star-studded ensemble including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar, delivering a high-octane war drama with emotional depth.

Border 2 (2026), directed by Anurag Singh and featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, has emerged as a box office success.

Sequel to a Classic

The movie continues the legacy of the original Border, which was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. Like its predecessor, Border 2 portrays the harrowing experiences of soldiers during the conflict, blending patriotism with cinematic spectacle.

International Release Challenges

Border 2 did not release in six Gulf countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, due to reports of its anti-Pakistan narrative. Despite these restrictions, the film has performed exceptionally well in the domestic market.

Future Plans: Border 3

Producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed that a third instalment, Border 3, is already in the pipeline, continuing the franchise’s legacy.