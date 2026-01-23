Border 2 box office prediction day 1: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty war drama eyeing a MASSIVE double-digit opening?

Border 2 box office prediction day 1: Border 2 Director Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora. The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. As the buzz is palpable about the massive release today, let's also figure out how much is the box office prediction for its day 1 collection.

Border 2 box office prediction day 1

According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Border 2 registered a solid advance booking status crossing Rs 10 crore on Wednesday. In advance booking collection, the movie has already raked in Rs 12.45 crore ticket sales.

According to TOI report, Border 2 day 1 box office numbers can be anywhere a little more than Rs 17.46 crore (with blocked seats). The early Box Office trend suggests, the movie will get a Rs 20 crore opening in all likelihood.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, opened in India with a net collection of Rs 28 crore. Now it will be interesting to see if Sunny Deol-starrer war drama manages to topple super successful Dhurandhar in the opening race.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film will reportedly not get a theatrical release in Gulf countries much like recently released Dhurandhar. The film will not get a theatrical release in Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

This move comes allegedly over films which are intended to be having 'anti-Pakistan' content.